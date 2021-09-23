The Shipley era has begun

Following the sudden exit of veteran running back Lyn-J Dixon on Monday, all eyes have been on Clemson’s running back room. For freshman Will Shipley and the rest of CJ Spiller’s running backs though, it’s business as usual heading into their first road matchup of the season against a very-seasoned NC State team.

Shipley, who was named ACC rookie of the week back-to-back weeks, recorded career highs in Clemson’s 14-8 victory over Georgia Tech last weekend with 21 rushing attempts and 88 rushing yards along with tying his career high of two rushing touchdowns. In his first three games, Shipley joins just two other Tigers, Deshaun Watson and Travis Etienne, as only the third true freshmen to rush for multiple touchdowns in multiple games under head coach Dabo Swinney.

“He’s special,” Swinney said. “I mean, he’s got great vision, he’s got great toughness, he’s fast… he’s a very complete player. He’s relentless. He’s a fighter for every inch. He’s not satisfied with being tackled. You know, we had a play in the game, he breaks two tackles — he breaks one in the backfield and breaks one on the outside, and if [Joseph] Ngata blocks, if he just covers the guy up, it’s a touchdown. He’s the type of guy that if everybody is working as hard as him, big plays are going to happen on the outside. Usually that’s where your biggest plays come from in the run game is when you get a guy to the second level, and you’ve got some key blocks from those receivers.”

The Weddington, N.C., native has continued to turn heads in his short time with the program, relentlessly showing up when his team needs him most, something Swinney thinks will pay dividends for both Shipley and the future of this year’s team.

“This is [just] a relentless runner and just [someone who’s] very passionate about the game, passionate about being a great teammate, and I think Kobe’s [Pace] the same way,” Swinney said about Shipley. “I think we’ve got two really really good players that are going to do some great things for us.”

