Former Clemson running back opens up about his decision to transfer

A former Clemson football player opened up to one of his former Tiger teammates about his decision to transfer this past spring.

Running back Chez Mellusi, who is in his first season at Wisconsin after playing the last two years for the Tigers, talked to Clemson sixth-year senior running back Darien Rencher about his transfer decision during an interview on The Players Club ’21, a college football show hosted by Rencher.

“It was definitely a really hard decision,” Mellusi said. “I thought that being at Clemson did a lot of good and I learned a lot. But it was one of those things where I felt like as soon as I came in as a freshman, with Travis (Etienne) there, I kind of knew what I was getting myself into. And I think that experience kind of helped me in so many different ways. I didn’t realize it until I was a little older. … I learned so much during that time, so that kind of helped me build myself obviously into who I am now.”

Mellusi called his transfer a “business decision,” citing the depth the Tigers had at the running back position with guys like Will Shipley, Kobe Pace, Phil Mafah and at the time Lyn-J Dixon, who has since decided to transfer as well.

“Honestly it was a business decision because we had a really, really, really, really deep room,” Mellusi said. “Literally, a really deep room. I feel like to a certain extent, how many of us could have really got the ball that many times? I had a conversation after spring with my parents, and I was just like, I wouldn’t be content getting the ball like five times, four times as a junior. I felt like I had some decent film, and I really just bet on myself. I would say that was probably the biggest thing. If someone gives me the opportunity, I feel like I could really just take it.”

In two seasons at Clemson from 2019-20, Mellusi had 427 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 71 carries over 21 games.

In two games at Wisconsin so far this season, Mellusi has received 51 carries and rushed for 265 yards with two rushing scores.

