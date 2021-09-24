Mark Packer sees opportunity for Wolfpack to 'pull off the surprise' against Tigers

During Friday’s edition of the Packer and Durham show on the ACC Network, co-hosts Mark Packer and Wes Durham discussed Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. game between ninth-ranked Clemson and NC State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C.

“Clemson, by the way, has won 36 consecutive games against unranked teams,” Packer said. “That is the second-longest streak in the country behind Alabama, who by the way has won 99 in a row against unranked teams, which is an amazing stat. Incredible.”

Durham expects the Wolfpack faithful to create a raucous environment for the matchup between the ACC Atlantic Division foes.

“Clemson-NC State, the one thing you know Dabo’s talked to his team about, and he mentioned it with you,” Durham said to Packer. “The environment at Carter-Finley tomorrow should be spectacular for the Wolfpack and Tigers, and Clemson knows they’ll get it all day from the Wolfpack partisans, for sure.”

If there is going to be chaos in the Atlantic Division this year, as opposed to just the annual Coastal Division chaos, Packer believes NC State has to be the one to shake things up in the Atlantic by beating Clemson on Saturday.

The Tigers enter the game as a 10-point favorite.

“Tremendous game,” Packer said. “As we talked about, the crazy Coastal all the time. The crazy Coastal. You never can figure it out. Clemson basically has dominated the Atlantic. It’s been a Clemson-Florida State thing for over a decade. But it takes one game, one game only, to all of a sudden knock the whole craziness back over to the Atlantic side.

“And I’ve told you before, Wes, I think it’s this game. If it’s going to be crazy in the Atlantic, NC State has to beat Clemson. And I know that the Wolfpack nation is sick and tired — 15 of 16, eight in a row. There have been a couple close calls in the past. Clemson’s always seemed to have their number. But with that offense struggling, there could be an opportunity for NC State to pull off the surprise tomorrow as a double-digit underdog.”

