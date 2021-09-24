Rencher Named to AFCA Good Works Team

The American Football Coaches Association announced today that Clemson running back Darien Rencher has been named to the 2021 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team for his service work in the Upstate South Carolina community.

Rencher becomes the eighth member of the Clemson program all-time to earn an AFCA Good Works Team distinction, joining Robert Carswell (1999), Nick Eason (2000), Xavier Dye (2009), Deshaun Watson (2016), Sean Pollard (2018), Dabo Swinney (2019) and Trevor Lawrence (2020). This marks Clemson’s fourth straight year with an AFCA Good Works team selection.

The Good Works Team selection adds to Rencher’s growing list of community accolades. Last year, he earned the 2020 Disney Spirit Award for his leadership amid college football’s push to overcome social injustice and mobilize the #WeWantToPlay movement during the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this year, he was named as Clemson’s 2021 Community MVP as nominated by Dabo Swinney at the South Carolina Coaches for Charity event benefiting the Fisher DeBerry Foundation.

The accolades for Rencher — a native of nearby Anderson, S.C. — honor his distinguished service record in his six years at Clemson. In addition to becoming an in-demand public speaker, he has volunteered to benefit underserved local youths at “Kicks, Cleats, Kids,” served Golden Harvest Food Bank and Anderson Interfaith Ministries, conducted classroom readings at Clemson Elementary, visited seniors at a local retirement community, volunteered with pediatric cancer patients, participated in the Call Me MISTER program and more.

The full 2021 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team is included below.

Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS)

Darien Rencher, Clemson University

Camren McDonald, Florida State University

Harry Miller, Ohio State University

Mac Brown, Ole Miss

Sean Clifford, Penn State University

Nakobe Dean, University of Georgia

Kenneth Horsey, University of Kentucky

Cal Adomitis, University of Pittsburgh

Mo Hasan, University of Southern California

Race Porter, University of Washington

Elijah McAllister, Vanderbilt University

Football Championship Subdivision, Divisions II, III, and NAIA

Austin Phillips, Ashland University

Jaran Roste, Bethel University (Minn.)

Chibuike Odo, Davidson College

Deven Osborne, Dixie State University

Alnazir Blackman, Farleigh Dickinson University-Florham

Philip Green, Minot State University

Jessie Malit, North Carolina Central University

Alex Shillow, Texas A&M University-Commerce

Hunter Rodrigues, UC Davis

DeValon Whitcomb, University of South Dakota

Julius Wilkerson, Wayne State University

Honorary Head Coach

Matt Wells, Texas Tech University

To learn more about the 2021 AFCA Good Works Team, including stories surrounding players’ accomplishments within their communities, visit ESPN.com/Allstate.