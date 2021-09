By Bri Hentschel and Gavin Oliver | September 25, 2021 11:45 am ET

The Clemson Insider’s Bri Hentschel breaks down last Saturday’s game between Clemson and Georgia Tech and previews today’s matchup between the Tigers and NC State at 3:30 p.m. at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!