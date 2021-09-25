Clemson's offense finally shows some life

Clemson’s offense finally came back to life late in Saturday’s game between the ninth-ranked Tigers and NC State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C.

Freshman running back Will Shipley scored on a 5-yard touchdown run with 10:52 left in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 14-14.

The score capped a seven-play, 80-yard drive that spanned 2:41. A 37-yard run by D.J. Uiagalelei set up Shipley’s score.

After Justyn Ross caught a 32-yard touchdown pass from Uiagalelei less than six minutes into the game, Clemson’s offense punted the ball six times and had six three-and-outs prior to Shipley’s score.

HUGE play from @DJUiagalele leads to the easy @willshipley2021 touchdown! All tied up‼️ 📺 @espn pic.twitter.com/uWwnmATXUI — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 25, 2021

