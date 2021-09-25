Desmond Howard questions the focus of Clemson's offense

During Friday’s edition of College Football Live, ESPN college football analyst Desmond Howard questioned the focus of Clemson’s players on the offensive side of the ball.

“I think that they’ve had so much success for so long that guys aren’t focused like they used to,” Howard said. “I think they felt they would come into the season and just pick up where they left off as far as a being a successful offense, but that’s not how it works. You have to put in that work, you have to concentrate and focus each week, and that’s what we saw against Georgia Tech. Because they should never play like that offensively against Georgia Tech.”

Clemson was held to 207 total yards through three quarters against the Yellow Jackets and scored the only two touchdowns of the game on a pair of 3-yard rushing scores by freshman running back Will Shipley. Two weeks earlier, Georgia limited the Tigers to 180 total yards and three points on a field goal while racking up seven sacks.

D.J. Uiagalelei has thrown for just one touchdown this season (against FCS team South Carolina State) while Clemson (2-1, 1-0 ACC) has mustered only 17 total points in the two games against Georgia and Georgia Tech.

“There’s a lot of blame to go around, and it starts up front,” Howard said. “We thought it was baptism by fire when they played the Georgia Bulldogs. But then we saw the same issues when they played the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. I just think that overall, these guys are going to have to get on the same page. You look at D.J. dropping the snaps, throwing the ball over receivers’ heads. It’s the whole group effort where people aren’t in sync.”

Clemson’s offense will look to get back on track when the Tigers take on NC State (2-1, 0-0 ACC) today at 3:30 p.m. at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C.

