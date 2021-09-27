Allen: Elliott 'not to blame' for offensive struggles

Clemson’s offensive struggles have brought plenty of criticism the way of the Tigers’ coaching staff, which head coach Dabo Swinney said was warranted after the latest poor showing in a 27-21 double-overtime loss at North Carolina State on Saturday.

Most of that heat from fans and others on the outside of the program has been directed toward offensive coordinator Tony Elliott. But tight end Davis Allen said Monday the criticism is misdirected.

“He can’t worry about what everybody says about him because he’s got to lead the offense, and he’s done a great job with that,” Allen said. “For all the people that are criticizing him, he’s not to blame. He really isn’t. He’s not the guy that needs to be blamed. The players are the ones that play. He’s had great game plans every week, and it’s just a lack of execution on our part.

The Tigers, who sit at 2-2 overall and 1-1 in ACC play through four games, rank in the triple digits in most national statistically categories and have yet to score more than 14 points in regulation against any of their FBS opponents. It’s in stark contrast to the level Clemson has been been used to producing in recent years with Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne helping the Tigers average more than 50 points and 500 yards since 2018.

The D.J. Uiagalalei era has been a major work in progress early on, but Elliott recently got a vote of confidence from Swinney. He’s got one from Allen, too.

