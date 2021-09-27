NFL Insider gives the latest on Watson situation

An NFL Insider gave the latest Sunday on the situation in Houston with Deshaun Watson and the Texans.

FOX NFL Insider Jay Glazer was asked during the FOX NFL Sunday pregame show if there’s any chance the Texans would turn to Watson at quarterback this season.

“Nope, not at all,” Glazer said. “Deshaun Watson has made it clear he does not want to play for the Houston Texans.”

Glazer reported that Houston is now more open to trading Watson and the Texans are starting to lower their asking price for the quarterback, who is facing more than 20 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct.

“It’s interesting because while we went into this season, the Texans really were not fielding phone calls,” Glazer said. “They weren’t open to trade talks unless somebody was going to give them a ridiculous trade offer — more than six draft picks. They had already been offered three ones and three threes, wanted more than that. However, I was told that this past week their stance started to soften a little bit with that.”

The Miami Dolphins have been viewed as a plausible trade destination for Watson, and Glazer said they “would be an obvious trade partner” with Tua Tagovailoa being placed on injured reserve with fractured ribs.

“The interesting part, you looked at Miami with Tua going down, that would be an obvious trade partner,” Glazer said. “However, remember this — if they end up trading Deshaun Watson right now, he’s eligible to play, he’s eligible to play next week. He’s not on the Commissioner’s Exempt List, he’s not on any suspension list. So, he can play immediately, it’s just to see if the Texans can actually soften their stance even more and possibly send him out of town. But no, he is not playing for them.”

