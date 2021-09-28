Clemson tight end target sets commitment date

A top Clemson target in the 2022 class has set his commitment date.

Cumming (Ga.) West Forsyth four-star tight end Oscar Delp announced Tuesday via social media that he will make his commitment on Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 6:50 p.m. at his high school.

Clemson, Georgia, Michigan and South Carolina are the finalists for Delp. The 6-foot-5, 220-pounder is ranked as the No. 2 tight end in the 2022 class by both 247Sports and Rivals.

Delp made his most recent visit to Clemson on Sept. 11 to take in its 49-3 victory over South Carolina State.

“It was awesome,” Delp told The Clemson Insider afterward. “I had a really good time getting around all the coaches and players and getting to experience a game day at Clemson. It was a ton of fun getting to interact with all the fans and seeing everyone there and see just how passionate those Clemson fans are.”

Delp was in Athens for Georgia’s matchup against South Carolina on Sept. 18 and is expected to be in Columbia this Saturday to see the Gamecocks host Troy.

