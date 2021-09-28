Injury update on former Clemson DB in the NFL

A former Clemson football player in the NFL appears headed to Injured Reserve, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero reported Tuesday that while former Clemson and current Philadelphia Eagles safety Wallace is getting a second opinion, he is expected to miss three to six weeks after suffering a partially separated shoulder in the Eagles’ game against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

According to Pelissero, Wallace’s MRI showed no major structural damage. He sustained the injury in the first quarter of Monday night’s game when attempting to make a tackle on Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

A fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Wallace started the last two games for the Eagles. He is credited with six tackles in three games this season and 26 career tackles in 18 career games dating back to 2020.

#Eagles DB K'Von Wallace is expected to miss 3 to 6 weeks with a partially separated shoulder, source said. No major structural issues showed up on the MRI. He'll get a second opinion. Likely headed to IR. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 28, 2021

