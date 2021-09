Clemson Ringer of Honor Member, Levon Kirkland, and myself go over the good, the bad and the ugly from Saturday’s loss to NC State.

We also have some news and notes from Clemson and around the ACC and give our thoughts on what the Tigers must do to turn their season around.

You can listen to today’s podcast here (LINK), or listen to it and download it where you listen to all of your podcasts at either Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or Spotify.