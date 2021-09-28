Texas 4-star DL feeling the love from Clemson, Hall

The Clemson Insider has the latest on this talented four-star defensive lineman, who has caught the eye of Clemson defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall.

Cy Ranch (Cypress, Tex.) 2023 four-star defensive end Ashton Porter heard from Clemson almost immediately after the clock struck midnight on Sept. 1. It gave the Texas prospect the confirmation he needed to know that the Tigers are seriously interested, he told TCI.

Porter was patiently waiting to hear from Clemson as he’s just trying to keep his relationship going with Hall. He’s received graphics from the Tigers’ recruiting department and coaches almost every day.

“It’s great. It shows that he’s actually interested in me,” Porter said regarding hearing from Hall. “I see edits that not a lot of people get.”

Even though it may be something little like that, it gives Porter confidence that Clemson is serious about recruiting him. Clemson stands pretty high right now on his list. He’s not sure when an offer may be coming, but he believes that Hall wants to see how he performs this season and then evaluate from there.

“Some schools, I get an edit and I see another person get an edit like that,” Porter said. “Like Clemson, I don’t really see a lot of people get the same edits.”

According to Porter, Hall plans on making it out to Cypress to see him play, but he’s not quite sure when just yet. As for the date he does have set in stone, Porter’s planning on making it back to The Valley for Clemson’s home game against Florida State on Saturday, Oct. 30.

In addition to Clemson, Porter mentions Texas, Houston, Baylor and Cal as schools that are currently standing out in his recruitment. He’ll be making his first game day visit during the Texas-Texas Tech game on Saturday, Sept. 25.

He’s recently received offers from The University of Arizona and Washington State.

So far this season, Porter has totaled 15 tackles and seven quarterback pressures.

He currently ranks as the No. 29 defensive lineman in the 2023 class, per 247Sports.

