4-star WR's relationship continues to progress with Grisham, Clemson

The Clemson Insider reached back out to this Texas four-star wide receiver, who continues to prioritize building a relationship with Clemson.

TCI has the latest on Del Valle (Tex.) High School 2023 WR Braylon James.

James was supposed to make a gameday visit for Clemson’s matchup against Georgia Tech back on Saturday, Sept. 18, but he didn’t end up making it for the game. As he’s stated to TCI before, he’ll definitely be making it back to The Valley for a game this season, but it just has to line up with his parents’ work schedule.

After James made an unofficial visit to Clemson on July 31, he was counting down the days until he’d be able to hear from the Tigers and wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham.

“Me and Coach Grisham talk every week. It’s not daily, it’s probably every other day. He’s always hitting my line, whether it’s just checking up on me or asking for film and stuff like that. He’s still building a relationship with me. As far as offering, we haven’t come to terms with when that would happen, but we’re still building a good relationship. That’s my guy for sure.”

How have things progressed with Clemson since his visit?

“They’ve progressed a lot,” James said, ‘Like I said, Coach Grisham and I talk pretty frequently. I’m starting to get a little contact with Coach (Tony) Elliott. He sends me graphics here and there. I still haven’t had the opportunity to talk to him over the phone, just a little bit of texts here and there and him introducing himself to me. They shoot me a lot of mail, like every day there’s something from Clemson in my mailbox. That’s huge.

“I would definitely say it’s progressing. It’s taken another step. Once we finally get things rolling. I’m pretty sure they’re still focused on the season and trying to win some games and be the team I know they want to be.”

James added that he definitely feels the love and level of interest that Clemson has in him.

This past Friday, James had the opportunity to face-off against Clemson’s five-star quarterback commit, Cade Klubnik, who he’s built a close relationship with over the past year or so.

It’s been a rough go of things for Del Valle, which happens to be going through a transition year, or as James described it as a “culture shift”

The Cardinals fell to Klubnik’s Westlake High School, 63-6. The future Clemson gunslinger threw for six touchdown passes against James’s team.

Every time James posts something Clemson-related on social media, you can count on Klubnik being among those in his replies.

“He’s always telling me like ‘Bro, you know this is the move.’ He’s not really in my ear, kind of forcing me on it, but he’s definitely back there like man you see it, you see the love,” James said. “He’s definitely a guy who’s been recruiting me heavily.”

Speaking of his recruitment, James continues to rack in Power 5 offers. Since Sept. 1, he’s picked up offers from Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Illinois. He also earned an offer from The University of North Texas.

