Clemson falls steeply in national outlet's NCAA re-rank

USA TODAY Sports this week released its latest re-rank of the FBS teams in college football, 1-130.

Clemson (2-2, 1-1 ACC) dropped precipitously in the re-rank, falling 16 spots.

The Tigers are now ranked No. 28 in the USA TODAY Sports NCAA Re-Rank 1-130 after previously being ranked No. 12 prior to their 27-21, double-overtime loss to NC State last Saturday in Raleigh.

As USA Today’s article notes, the top three teams in the ACC in this week’s 1-130 are No. 15 Wake Forest, No. 22 Boston College and No. 25 North Carolina State.

Clemson returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Saturday against Boston College (4-0, 0-0 ACC) at Death Valley.

