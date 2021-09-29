Clemson made in-state running back feel like he was home during game day visit

This in-state running back was on campus for Clemson’s 49-3 win over South Carolina State back on Sept. 11.

Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.) 2023 running back Jarvis Green recently caught up with The Clemson Insider about his gameday experience in Death Valley and what he continues to hear from the Tigers.

“It was great. They had a great atmosphere. I love the coaches. They greeted me with open arms, made me feel like I was home.”

Green’s reaction?

“It was surprising to me. I was in shock. I got there, they just met me and they walked through and like I said, just open arms.”

Green and his family sat and ate lunch with Clemson runnings back coach C.J. Spiller and quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter. According to Green, they talked about his high school, whether or not he’s keeping up with his body and how his games have been going.

“It really feels good to be a hometown person going to Clemson, getting love from a school that’s one of the top in my state and in the country,” Green added. “It just feels good”

Green had a chance to catch up with his good friend, Clemson quarterback/wide receiver Will Taylor, as well as Lyn-J Dixon, who has since entered the transfer portal and Darien Rencher.

“It was great. I just felt his energy when we was talking and he was just excited, excited that I came up there and he wanted me to come up there again,” he said.

Green believes that he will be back at Memorial Stadium for Clemson’s marquee conference matchup against Boston College on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

For now, he continues to receive graphics and edits, in addition to mail on an almost daily basis from the Tigers.

Besides, Clemson schools like Wake Forest, App State, Coastal Carolina and UNC Charlotte are also showing Green some love.

As he continues to garner recruiting attention, especially from Clemson Green is proving that he’s an underrated commodity in the 2023 class.



He was named the Overall Player of the Game in Dutch Fork’s win over Spartanburg back on Friday, Sept. 24. Green recorded 144 all-purpose yards, adding 118 yards on 11 carries with two touchdowns. On the season, he’s currently averaging around nine yards per carry and 113 yards per game.

