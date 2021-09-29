Podcast: Tigers find themselves in a unique position

Podcast: Tigers find themselves in a unique position

Football

Podcast: Tigers find themselves in a unique position

By September 29, 2021 9:46 am

By |

Clemson has not lost two games in a regular season since 2014. This is a unique position for every player on the Tigers’ roster.

Clemson Football legend Levon Kirkland and myself give our thoughts on how the Tigers can pull out of this slump.

We also release our weekly ACC Power Rankings. How far did Clemson fall in our Power Rankings? Plus, we have news and notes from Clemson and around the ACC.

You can listen to today’s podcast here (LINK), or listen to it and download it where you listen to all of your podcasts at either Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or Spotify.

, , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

1hr

After two uncharacteristic losses in September, Clemson has already fallen out of favor and out of the top-10 in the AP Poll. That’s caused some in the national media to speculate whether this is the (…)

3hr

Clemson reviewed the loss to N.C. State and turned the page to the Homecoming game with Boston College with two days of press conferences from Swinney, Elliott, Venables and a number of players. Robert, Davis (…)

4hr

Dabo Swinney always likes to say, “This game is the biggest game of the year.” He says it as a way to make sure his team’s focus is on the task at hand and not what is going to come down the road. It is a (…)

17hr

With Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott facing much criticism and under fire by many fans and media members alike amidst the Tigers’ struggles on offense, Kirk Herbstreit came to Elliott’s defense during (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home