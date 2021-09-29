Wholesale changes coming up front for Clemson this week?

A day after saying he is “considering everything” when it comes to potential changes along Clemson’s offensive line, Dabo Swinney on Wednesday doubled down on the possibility of more alterations coming.

“I’m not sure yet,” Clemson’s coach said when asked if he’ll run the same starting five out against Boston College on Saturday. “We’ll see what (offensive coordinator) Tony (Elliott) and (offensive line coach) Robbie (Caldwell) come up with between now and then. We might run the same guys out there, and we might run out a whole new five. I don’t know. We’ll see.”

No. 19 Clemson (2-2, 1-1 ACC) made one tweak there last week against North Carolina State, inserting sophomore Paul Tchio at left guard in place of true freshman Marcus Tate, who started the first three games. Swinney said Tchio did “some good things” in his first extended playing time of the season, but, like much of the group, is still working on consistency.

“Got to get better and will get better. He’s a tough, physical kid that just needs to grow and get some experience,” Swinney said. “Glad he had that opportunity, and he’ll learn from it.”

Hunter Rayburn also got some reps with Tchio and Tate at that left guard spot, but there weren’t rotations at any other spot along the line in the Tigers’ double-overtime loss to N.C. State. There once again wasn’t much room for quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei or the running backs to operate on the ground with Clemson finishing with just 103 rushing yards on 23 carries. A bulk of those yards came on Uiagelelei’s 37-yard scamper late in the fourth quarter, easily the Tigers’ longest run of the season.

Clemson enters Saturday’s game ranked 99th out of 130 FBS teams in rushing (126.2 yards per game) and will be without its leading rusher, Will Shipley (leg injury), for at least the next three or four weeks. But if more personnel changes are made up front, they’ll likely be contained to the interior with Jordan McFadden and Walker Parks performing to Swinney’s liking at tackle.

“I’m pleased with both of those guys,” Swinney said. “Jordan, he’s about as solid as it comes. He’s a really good player. And Walker has done a nice job, too. He gets himself in a little bit of trouble every now and then. He’s very aggressive, but I’m pleased with Parks as a first-year starter. He’s just going to get better, better and better.”

