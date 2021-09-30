Watch: Swinney has message for students ahead of Homecoming game

On Wednesday night, Clemson students building Homecoming floats on Bowman Field had a special visitor — Dabo Swinney.

Clemson’s head coach had a message for the students ahead of Saturday’s Homecoming game against Boston College at 7:30 p.m. at Death Valley.

“Is everybody coming to the game Saturday?” Swinney asked in a video from Clemson Football, which you can see below.

“We’ve got to get it rolling, man. We need to roll this thing Saturday night, now. Y’all be loud, and let’s get on these dudes, right out of the gate.”

“It’s a one-game season the rest of the way. One-game season,” Swinney added. “But y’all are awesome, y’all are awesome.”

Floats are being built, energy is high—must be homecoming week in Clemson! pic.twitter.com/rhXIzIXEyP — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 30, 2021

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks