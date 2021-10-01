Clemson coaches receive new contracts

Two of Clemson’s coaches have received new contracts approved by the university’s Board of Trustees Compensation Committee this week.

Men’s basketball coach Brad Brownell has his contract extended through the 2025-26 season while women’s soccer coach Eddie Radwanski agreed to a new deal that will run through 2025, the school announced Friday. The compensation committee approved the new deals during a meeting Friday morning.

Brownell has led Clemson to three NCAA Tournament appearances, including two in the last four seasons, in his 11 seasons at the helm of the men’s basketball program. He’s become the winningest coach in program history during that time, accumulating a 201-150 record at Clemson.

He led the Tigers, who finished 16-8 a season ago, to the Big Dance during a pandemic-affected season. Clemson also made its most recent Sweet Sixteen run in 2018 and has made seven postseason appearances during Brownell’s tenure.

“Brad continues to be a great leader and ambassador for our men’s basketball program,” Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich said in a statement. “In addition to being our all-time winningest coach and advancing to the NCAA Tournament in one of the most challenging years in recent memory, he continues to maintain a focus on academic performance. Brad has been instrumental to our fundraising success in recent improvements, and his leadership, character and performance are key to our program going forward.”

Radwanski has led the women’s soccer program to seven straight NCAA Tournament appearances, including a run to the

Elite Eight last season. He’s led the program since 2011.

“Eddie has been an outstanding leader for our women’s soccer program and led us to success in the classroom and on the field,” Radakovich said. “He and his staff have built this program the right way, and they are a perennial contender in the nation’s best soccer conference. I am excited to have Eddie leading our women’s soccer program for years to come.”

