Former Tiger makes MLB debut

Former Tiger righthander Spencer Strider (Knoxville, Tenn.) made his major league debut with the Atlanta Braves in a relief appearance in the seventh inning against the New York Mets in Atlanta on Friday night. Strider became the first former Tiger to play in an MLB game with the Braves since 2012 (Jeff Baker).

Strider became the 66th former Tiger to play in a major league game and 12th in 2021. He also became the fifth former Tiger to make his MLB debut in 2021, joining Charlie Barnes (Twins), Seth Beer (Diamondbacks), Paul Campbell (Marlins) and Brody Koerner (Yankees).

Strider was a freshman All-American in 2018 by amassing a 5-2 record, save, 4.76 ERA and team-high 70 strikeouts in 51.0 innings pitched over 22 appearances (six starts). He suffered an injury that forced him to miss the 2019 season, then made four starts and totaled 19 strikeouts in 12.0 innings pitched during the shortened 2020 season.

The three-time ACC Academic Honor Roll member was drafted in the fourth round by the Braves after the 2020 season. In his first minor league season in 2021, he played at every level of the Braves organization and had a 3.64 ERA and 153 strikeouts against 40 walks in 94.0 innings pitched over 22 appearances (21 starts).

Every Tiger team from 1974 to 2020 had at least one future major leaguer on its roster.

–Courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications

Spencer Strider's 10 four-seamers in his MLB debut ⤵️ 99, 99, 100, 98, 99, 99, 98, 98, 98, 98 pic.twitter.com/iEBJUBNFrJ — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) October 2, 2021

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks