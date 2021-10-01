Podcast: ACCN, ESPN anchor talks Clemson-BC game and more

Football

By October 1, 2021 9:35 am

Kelsey Riggs of the ACC Network and ESPN joins the pod to preview Saturday’s Boston College at Clemson game on the ACC Network.

Kelsey will be the sideline reporter for Saturday’s huge ACC Atlantic Division game at Death Valley. Kelsey gives her thoughts on the Tigers’ offensive struggles, while also giving us a break down of the Eagles.

She also has thoughts on the ACC and what a whacky first month of the season it has been in the conference.

You can listen to today’s podcast here (LINK), or listen to it and download it where you listen to all of your podcasts at either Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or Spotify.

