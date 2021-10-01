What They Are Saying: Lawrence Shines in Primetime

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence shined in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ primetime game against the Cincinnati Bengals on “Thursday Night Football.”

Although the Bengals kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired to win 24-21 and send the Jaguars to their 19th straight loss dating back to 2020, Lawrence played very well in the game at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft made some stellar plays with his arm and his legs, finishing the game 17-of-24 passing for 204 yards to go with 36 yards rushing on eight carries and the first rushing touchdown of his NFL career.

In the latest edition of “What They Are Saying,” we take a look at the buzz on Twitter about Lawrence’s performance Thursday night:

Let me find out you been watching Lamar highlights 😭😂 @Trevorlawrencee https://t.co/St5keIuYm6 — Travis Etienne Jr⁶𓅓 (@swaggy_t1) October 1, 2021

TREVOR ARE YOU SERIOUS — Aamir Simms (@EarlShmitty_) October 1, 2021

Rookie of the Year campaign starts tonight @Trevorlawrencee — Kelly Gramlich (@kellygramlich) October 1, 2021

TREVOR LAWRENCE HAS THE LAUNCH CODES 🚀🚀

pic.twitter.com/VKM7UEyQPH — PFF (@PFF) October 1, 2021

Per NextGen stats, Trevor Lawrence was running 14.5 MPH when he completed the deep ball to Laviska Shenault. That's the fastest a QB was running when completing a pass of 40+ air yards over the last 5 seasons — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) October 1, 2021

THIS TREVOR LAWRENCE THROW 🤯 Great toe-tap from Jamal Agnew too 😮 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/WTJsD6guwR — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 1, 2021

wooow Trevor Lawrence — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 1, 2021

This is another example—Anyone who tells you after three weeks that any player should've gone in front of this dude in April is clueless. Doesn't mean he winds up being the best player. But is very clearly the best prospect. https://t.co/mycw6MeDxw — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 1, 2021

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks