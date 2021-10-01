What They Are Saying: Lawrence Shines in Primetime

What They Are Saying: Lawrence Shines in Primetime

Football

What They Are Saying: Lawrence Shines in Primetime

By October 1, 2021 9:12 am

By |

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence shined in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ primetime game against the Cincinnati Bengals on “Thursday Night Football.”

Although the Bengals kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired to win 24-21 and send the Jaguars to their 19th straight loss dating back to 2020, Lawrence played very well in the game at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft made some stellar plays with his arm and his legs, finishing the game 17-of-24 passing for 204 yards to go with 36 yards rushing on eight carries and the first rushing touchdown of his NFL career.

In the latest edition of “What They Are Saying,” we take a look at the buzz on Twitter about Lawrence’s performance Thursday night:

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
2hr

Two of Clemson’s coaches have received new contracts approved by the university’s Board of Trustees Compensation Committee this week. Men’s basketball coach Brad Brownell has his contract extended through the (…)

14hr

Several former Clemson players impressed in Week 3 of the NFL season. Mike Williams continued a phenomenal start to his 2021 campaign with the Chargers. Williams caught seven passes for 122 yards and pair of (…)

18hr

A chaotic season continued for teams in the ACC in Week 4 of the college football season. North Carolina State upset Clemson while Wake Forest and Boston College remained undefeated and finally cracked the (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home