What They Are Saying: Lawrence Shines in Primetime

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence shined in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ primetime game against the Cincinnati Bengals on “Thursday Night Football.”
Although the Bengals kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired to win 24-21 and send the Jaguars to their 19th straight loss dating back to 2020, Lawrence played very well in the game at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft made some stellar plays with his arm and his legs, finishing the game 17-of-24 passing for 204 yards to go with 36 yards rushing on eight carries and the first rushing touchdown of his NFL career.
In the latest edition of “What They Are Saying,” we take a look at the buzz on Twitter about Lawrence’s performance Thursday night:
Casual pregame chat with a legend.#JAXvsCIN | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/NBVRAJoWPx
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 30, 2021
𝐀𝐥𝐥 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬#JAXvsCIN | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/acda5UFXIr
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 30, 2021
Slow-mo T-Law for the TL#JAXvsCIN | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/7bhmaUtDLr
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 1, 2021
Snatched his soul!#JAXvsCIN | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/aTqT56bKKW
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 1, 2021
Take it easy on them ankles @Trevorlawrencee sheeesh!
📺: #JAXvsCIN on @NFLNetworkpic.twitter.com/945Kb2HtRB
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 1, 2021
Let me find out you been watching Lamar highlights 😭😂 @Trevorlawrencee https://t.co/St5keIuYm6
— Travis Etienne Jr⁶𓅓 (@swaggy_t1) October 1, 2021
.@swaggy_t1 is all of us rn 😂#JAXvsCIN | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/VOtCDFl4yV
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 1, 2021
You different @Trevorlawrencee
— Amari Rodgers3️⃣ (@arodgers_3) October 1, 2021
TREVOR ARE YOU SERIOUS
— Aamir Simms (@EarlShmitty_) October 1, 2021
Rookie of the Year campaign starts tonight @Trevorlawrencee
— Kelly Gramlich (@kellygramlich) October 1, 2021
TREVOR LAWRENCE HAS THE LAUNCH CODES 🚀🚀
pic.twitter.com/VKM7UEyQPH
— PFF (@PFF) October 1, 2021
Per NextGen stats, Trevor Lawrence was running 14.5 MPH when he completed the deep ball to Laviska Shenault. That's the fastest a QB was running when completing a pass of 40+ air yards over the last 5 seasons
— Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) October 1, 2021
THIS TREVOR LAWRENCE THROW 🤯
Great toe-tap from Jamal Agnew too 😮
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/WTJsD6guwR
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 1, 2021
wooow Trevor Lawrence
— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 1, 2021
This is another example—Anyone who tells you after three weeks that any player should've gone in front of this dude in April is clueless.
Doesn't mean he winds up being the best player. But is very clearly the best prospect. https://t.co/mycw6MeDxw
— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 1, 2021
That’s our QB.@budlight | #BudLightCelly pic.twitter.com/rnT12rkYVD
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 1, 2021
