Where are Booth, Ross in Mel Kiper's new NFL draft rankings?

ESPN senior NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his latest 2022 NFL draft rankings on Thursday.

Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. is ranked on Kiper’s new 2022 big board as the No. 24 overall prospect after previously being ranked No. 19.

“As I wrote in May, Booth was overshadowed nationally last season by Derion Kendrick, who is now at Georgia, but the tape showed something different,” Kiper wrote in his article (subscription required). “He was really, really good. If you’re looking just at his counting stats — two interceptions, four total pass breakups — you don’t see how he locked up wideouts. Quarterbacks rarely threw Booth’s way. That has been the same this season, as he doesn’t have the counting stats, but he is one of Clemson’s most important players.”

Kiper also released his best-by-position rankings and has Clemson’s Justyn Ross listed as the “10b” wide receiver behind Georgia’s George Pickens at “10a”.

