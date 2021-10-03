Injury update on Will Taylor

Following Clemson’s 19-13 win over Boston College, Dabo Swinney updated the injury status of one of his team’s offensive weapons.

Will Taylor left Saturday’s win with an apparent leg injury.

The true freshman quarterback/wide receiver was the motion man, caught a flip pass and tried to cut on a dime. Taylor awkwardly planted his right leg into the ground and came up lame.

He limped off the field and didn’t return to the game. After being treated on the sideline, he went to the locker room. Taylor returned to the sidelines on crutches with a big cast on his right leg.

Swinney believes that Taylor suffered a knee injury, but says the team will find out more tomorrow.

