Uiagalelei on Clemson's O-line: 'They're the best offensive line in the country'

Following Clemson’s 19-13 win over Boston College on Saturday night at Death Valley, Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei showed his offensive line some love.

Clemson (3-2, 2-1 ACC) rushed for 231 yards against the Eagles and allowed one sack.

“I think we definitely took a step forward (Saturday night),” Uiagalelei said of the offense. “I mean, hats off to the offensive line. They had an unbelievable game. The holes they were making for running backs, myself … I had all day back there in that pocket. They did an amazing job. Hats off to the offensive line. I’m so proud of them.

“They’re the best offensive line in the country, and I just give all the credit to the offensive line because they kicked butt (Saturday night). They played one heck of a game.”

Watch Uiagalelei’s full postgame interview below:

