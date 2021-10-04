Bad news for Clemson football -- and possibly baseball

An injury will end up impacting Clemson’s football team for the rest of the season. It could also end up carrying over to the baseball field this spring.

Multiple sources tell TCI that receiver Will Taylor will undergo surgery that will cause the freshman to miss the rest of the football season. Taylor, a dual-sport athlete, could also miss games for the Tigers’ baseball team during the 2022 season, but that won’t be known until after the operation is performed.

Taylor sustained the injury during the first half of Clemson’s win over Boston College on Saturday. He watched the rest of the game from the bench with an ice pack on his knee.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said afterward he would likely know more about the severity of Taylor’s injury Sunday. Swinney is scheduled to speak with reporters Monday night.

Taylor, an outfielder in baseball, had also served as Clemson’s primary punt returner this season.

