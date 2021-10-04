Former NFL QB gives his takeaways from Clemson's win over BC

Following Clemson’s 19-13 win over Boston College on Saturday night at Death Valley, a former NFL quarterback gave his takeaways from the ACC Atlantic Division contest.

Tim Hasselbeck, who played at Boston College, was the color analyst for the ACC Network’s television broadcast and provided further commentary on the network after the game.

“It was a remarkable game,” Hasselbeck said. “Not necessarily the offensive fireworks that you’re accustomed to seeing when Clemson is typically on the field. So, it was a great effort by the Clemson defense to come up with the turnovers. It was a great performance by Boston College.”

Clemson’s defense came up with three turnovers, including the game-sealing fumble recovery by defensive end K.J. Henry after BC quarterback Dennis Grosel mishandled the snap with less than a minute left.

Clemson’s offense, though, was only able to get six points on a pair of field goals after BC’s other two turnovers — a couple of interceptions from Grosel.

Offensively, while the Tigers didn’t turn the ball over and totaled 438 yards — their second-most this season behind their 504 yards against South Carolina State — they couldn’t get in the end zone again after the 59-yard touchdown run by Kobe Pace in the first quarter.

D.J. Uiagalelei completed 13-of-28 passes for 207 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

“I think just going forward, the thing that we’re going to continue to talk about is when will this Clemson offense get back on track?” Hasselbeck said. “With all of the talent that they have at wide receiver, with the ability that their quarterback has, still yet another performance where they are just off. Seemed like they’re just off.

“So, not being able to score 20 points in a game at home, when your defense is creating the turnovers that they created tonight, I think certainly is going to still be something that they need to work on going forward.”

All in all, Hasselbeck believes it was a solid win for the Tigers (3-2, 2-1 ACC) over a BC team that came into the game undefeated at 4-0.

“That is a good football team, and it’s a football team that came into Death Valley with a lot of confidence,” Hasselbeck said. “And with the way Clemson started, they let them build on that confidence. But it was that grit and determination and the toughness of their football team, especially on the defensive side, that kept them in it. They were able to make a play at the end, and I think that’s why Dabo was happy with the fight he saw in his football team.”

