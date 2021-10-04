New York ATH's relationship with Venables, Reed 'getting stronger' each day

Moussa Kane has been feeling the love from Clemson and its coaches over the past month.

The Clemson Insider checked back in with the talented New York athlete, who plays for Blair Academy (Blairstown, N.J.) regarding what he’s been hearing from Brent Venables and Mike Reed since they’ve been able to contact him directly.

“I’ve been mainly talking to Coach Venables and Coach Reed,” Kane told TCI. “They send me a lot of graphics and stuff. Sometimes, they ask me how I’m playing or like how I feel before going into a game. We’ve just been chatting it up a little bit.”

How has Kane’s relationship with Clemson’s defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach, respectively, progressed since Sept. 1?

“It’s been getting stronger day by day,” Kane said. “I really like both Coach Venables and Coach Reed. They’re really good people.”

Kane said he was planning on getting to a game down in The Valley, but one of his bye weeks at Blair Academy is about to get flipped. He’s not sure how that will work itself out, but he’s hopeful he can get to a game sometime this fall.

What’s it about Clemson that has just stood out to Kane so far?

“That day I was there, I was with big-time coaches, Coach Venables and Coach Reed,” he said. “I was with high-end guys the whole day. They were taking the whole day, just talking with me, while I’m in the room with the No. 1 receiver in the nation, Brandon Inniss. A bunch of high-end dudes and he’s spending his time talking with me. At that point, I was like a no star.”

Since that point, Kane has seen his recruitment take off. After receiving the coveted Clemson offer, he picked up offers from Rutgers, Penn State, Boston College, Virginia Tech, Pitt, Ole Miss and Temple.

“It means a lot because they had faith in me,” Kane said regarding his recruitment taking off, following being offered by Clemson. “They were one of the first places that had faith in me, thinking that I could really play at that high-end level.”

Kane has been on one other game-day visit this season. He was in attendance for Penn State’s 38-17 win over Villanova in Happy Valley on Saturday, Sept. 25.

“I’m really just focused on winning right now,” he added. “I’m gonna handle all the recruiting stuff after the season.”

This is Kane’s first time playing in two years.

“All I want to do is be out there and fly around to the ball,” Kane said. “I think I’ve been doing that pretty well, always around the ball when I’m on defense, getting the ball in my hands when I’m on offense, and making plays.”

Kane is 90% sure he’s going to play cornerback in college.

While he’s usually playing his games at Blair Academy around the same time Clemson kicks off on Saturdays, Kane has had a chance to catch some highlights of the Tigers defensively.

“From the clips I’ve seen, I see that their linebackers are really physical,” he said. “Their whole defense is excellent. Their corners are physical and really know how to play the ball.”

Kane ranks as the No. 24 athlete and No. 7 overall prospect in the state of New Jersey in the 2023 class, per the 247Sports Composite.

