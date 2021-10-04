NFL Insider gives the latest on Watson trade situation

Former Clemson and current Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is still eligible to play this season despite his ongoing legal situation.

However, Watson was again a heathy scratch Sunday for the Texans’ game against the Buffalo Bills, as he has been all season thus far.

On Sunday during NFL GameDay on the NFL Network, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport gave the latest on the Watson situation with the Texans.

According to Rapoport, Houston continues to take calls about Watson and he could be dealt before the Nov. 2 trade deadline.

“First of all, they are essentially where they have been when it comes to trading Deshaun Watson — they are open to dealing him,” Rapoport said. “They are still listening to offers. Teams are still calling despite the fact that his legal situation, with allegations of sexual misconduct, has not been wrapped up at all.

“At this point, the belief is that Watson will be traded and could even be traded during the season. The only real deadline here, though, is the trade deadline. That’s the only thing that would make Nick Caserio, who’s still waiting for the right price, do the deal. So essentially, from this week right up until the trade deadline, a trade could happen. It’s just a matter of Caserio accepting the right price.”

