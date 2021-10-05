'He's something else': Raiders react to Renfrow's spectacular play

Former Clemson and current Las Vegas Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow shined against the Los Angeles Chargers on “Monday Night Football” – not only on offense, but especially on special teams.

In addition to catching a 10-yard touchdown pass from Raiders quarterback Derek Carr in the third quarter, Renfrow made a highlight-reel play on a Chargers fake punt attempt in the first period.

Renfrow moved up from his punt returner role and absolutely laid the wood on Chargers cornerback Tevaughn Campbell after the ball was thrown to Campbell from punter Ty Long, knocking it loose for an incompletion and turnover on downs.

“He’s something else,” Raiders head coach Jon Gruden told reporters after the game when asked about Renfrow’s spectacular special-teams play.

Renfrow showed off his incredible football instincts on that play.

With nobody covering Campbell on the wide side of the field, Renfrow took notice and broke away from his punt returner spot as the ball was snapped before delivering the boom on Campbell and breaking up the pass near the first-down marker.

“Third-and-Renfrow,” as he is called, is known for his route-running ability, sure hands and moving the chains on offense. But Renfrow has a little bit of experience as a defensive back from his high school days at Socastee (and childhood) and it showed Monday night at the highest level of football.

“In high school, I did,” Renfrow said to the media after the game when asked if he has played DB before. “But in the backyard growing up, for sure. But we didn’t have a guy out there, and I was kind of in between and I didn’t know if I should play the return or go down and play the receiver. So, luckily, he took some time to throw the ball and I was able to make a play. But it was a big stop for us, I guess.”

Renfrow’s quarterback was just as impressed as everyone else by the play.

“I thought that was an amazing play,” Carr said to reporters. “Even if the guy caught it, he was short. That just shows you what kind of football player he is. I think he’s one of the best just football players in the NFL. I think he’s a special, special talent, and for him to make that play … You go win that game, you go look back at that play like wow, what a play, that kind of thing. So, I was very impressed by that.”

Although it was a forgettable night for the Raiders overall, as they lost to the Chargers, 28-14, Renfrow’s play on special teams won’t be forgotten anytime soon.

HUNTER RENFROW HIT STICK TO PREVENT THE FAKE PUNT COMPLETION 🤯 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/pm3hAkOgUf — ESPN (@espn) October 5, 2021

