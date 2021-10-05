Watch: Cold Tub Talks with Dexter Lawrence

Former Clemson star and current New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence recently hopped in the cold tub and chatted with Giants.com’s Brandon London.

You can check out Lawrence’s conversation with London about a variety of things in the Giants’ “Cold Tub Talks” feature, which you can see in the video here: LINK.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks