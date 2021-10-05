What They Are Saying: Renfrow lays the wood on Monday Night Football

Former Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow provided one of the highlights of the game between his Las Vegas Raiders team and the Los Angeles Chargers on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” when he made his presence felt on special teams.

On a fake punt attempt by the Chargers late in the first quarter, Renfrow moved up from his punt returner role and absolutely laid the wood on Chargers cornerback Tevaughn Campbell after the ball was thrown to Campbell from punter Ty Long, knocking it loose for an incompletion.

Twitter blew up after Renfrow delivered the big hit. Check out what some had to say below:

HUNTER RENFROW HIT STICK TO PREVENT THE FAKE PUNT COMPLETION 🤯 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/pm3hAkOgUf — ESPN (@espn) October 5, 2021

What a play by renfrow — Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) October 5, 2021

Hunter Renfrow you genius, heat seeking missile you!! Let this man play both ways!!!!!!!!!! What a hit! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) October 5, 2021

Should we have been playing Renfrow on defense all those years, @ClemsonFB? — C. H. Baird (@CyrusBaird) October 5, 2021

What a reaction and stick by Hunter Renfrow. Football player play. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 5, 2021

Gruden on Hunter Renfrow pic.twitter.com/1aiEmWZn7y — Frank Caliendo (@FrankCaliendo) October 5, 2021

“Hunter Renfrow isn’t just a wide receiver, man. He’s a football player.” – something Jon Gruden has probably said before. — Adam Woodard (@AdamWoodard) October 5, 2021

RENFROW!!!! — Jacoby Ford (@JacobyFord12) October 5, 2021

HUNTER RENFROW WITH THE HIT STICK OMG!!!!! — Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) October 5, 2021

I mean. What. This might be the most unlikely great play I’ve ever seen. For real. https://t.co/wgBYI2kC6S — William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) October 5, 2021

This is the greatest play in NFL history pic.twitter.com/BEZMf5gDur — Woody Whitehurst – Thumb Gangster (@woodywhitehurst) October 5, 2021

Hunter Renfrow is a BEAST 😤 pic.twitter.com/9wvsd3ZX7F — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 5, 2021

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks