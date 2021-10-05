What They Are Saying: Renfrow lays the wood on Monday Night Football

Former Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow provided one of the highlights of the game between his Las Vegas Raiders team and the Los Angeles Chargers on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” when he made his presence felt on special teams.
On a fake punt attempt by the Chargers late in the first quarter, Renfrow moved up from his punt returner role and absolutely laid the wood on Chargers cornerback Tevaughn Campbell after the ball was thrown to Campbell from punter Ty Long, knocking it loose for an incompletion.
Twitter blew up after Renfrow delivered the big hit. Check out what some had to say below:
HUNTER RENFROW HIT STICK TO PREVENT THE FAKE PUNT COMPLETION 🤯
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/pm3hAkOgUf
— ESPN (@espn) October 5, 2021
What a play by renfrow
— Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) October 5, 2021
Hunter Renfrow you genius, heat seeking missile you!! Let this man play both ways!!!!!!!!!! What a hit!
— Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) October 5, 2021
HUNTER “HITSTICK” RENFROW
📺ESPN pic.twitter.com/Ja4ENgWqXK
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 5, 2021
Should we have been playing Renfrow on defense all those years, @ClemsonFB?
— C. H. Baird (@CyrusBaird) October 5, 2021
What a reaction and stick by Hunter Renfrow. Football player play.
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 5, 2021
Hit Power: ⬆️⬆️@renfrowhunter #Madden22 pic.twitter.com/sA1EDaROl2
— Madden NFL 22 (@EAMaddenNFL) October 5, 2021
Gruden on Hunter Renfrow pic.twitter.com/1aiEmWZn7y
— Frank Caliendo (@FrankCaliendo) October 5, 2021
“Hunter Renfrow isn’t just a wide receiver, man. He’s a football player.” – something Jon Gruden has probably said before.
— Adam Woodard (@AdamWoodard) October 5, 2021
— KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) October 5, 2021
Best play ever. I see ya, @renfrowhunter https://t.co/Jn2b4RgwSa
— Alex Weaver (@Al_Weave) October 5, 2021
My GAWWDDD!!! https://t.co/thJzq0Kadd
— Jock McKissic (@Jayfifty) October 5, 2021
@renfrowhunter man of of many talents 🤯 https://t.co/CN1KXeZ8QF
— 𝐃𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫 (@D_Rench_) October 5, 2021
RENFROW!!!!
— Jacoby Ford (@JacobyFord12) October 5, 2021
HUNTER RENFROW WITH THE HIT STICK OMG!!!!!
— Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) October 5, 2021
I mean. What. This might be the most unlikely great play I’ve ever seen. For real. https://t.co/wgBYI2kC6S
— William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) October 5, 2021
HUNTER RENFROW, DB1 pic.twitter.com/dJCetOwp9r
— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 5, 2021
This is the greatest play in NFL history pic.twitter.com/BEZMf5gDur
— Woody Whitehurst – Thumb Gangster (@woodywhitehurst) October 5, 2021
Hunter Renfrow is a BEAST 😤 pic.twitter.com/9wvsd3ZX7F
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 5, 2021
WHAT CAN'T @renfrowhunter DO?!?! pic.twitter.com/Fs9h96h8gA
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 5, 2021
Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.
Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks