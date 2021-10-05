What They Are Saying: Renfrow lays the wood on Monday Night Football

What They Are Saying: Renfrow lays the wood on Monday Night Football

Football

What They Are Saying: Renfrow lays the wood on Monday Night Football

By October 5, 2021 8:27 am

By |

Former Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow provided one of the highlights of the game between his Las Vegas Raiders team and the Los Angeles Chargers on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” when he made his presence felt on special teams.

On a fake punt attempt by the Chargers late in the first quarter, Renfrow moved up from his punt returner role and absolutely laid the wood on Chargers cornerback Tevaughn Campbell after the ball was thrown to Campbell from punter Ty Long, knocking it loose for an incompletion.

Twitter blew up after Renfrow delivered the big hit. Check out what some had to say below:

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

2hr

The Clemson Tigers bounced back Saturday night and got a big 19-13 win over Boston College in a key ACC Atlantic Division game. Clemson legend Levon Kirkland, and myself, break down the victory and explain (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home