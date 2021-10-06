Dan Patrick shares info from a source on frontrunners for Arch Manning

On The Dan Patrick Show, Patrick shared some information from a source regarding several topics, including New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman five-star quarterback Arch Manning — the nation’s No. 1 prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, regardless of position.

According to Patrick’s source, Alabama is the frontrunner for Manning, while Texas and Clemson are the other two schools out in front for Arch — the grandson of former Ole Miss and NFL quarterback Archie Manning, son of Cooper Manning and nephew of former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning.

“My source says I think Alabama is the frontrunner, with Clemson and Texas close behind,” Patrick said.

You can watch Patrick talk about the frontrunners for Arch, according to his source, in the video below:

DP shares some information from a source about #CFBPlayoff expansion, the possibility of #LSU moving on from Head Coach Ed Orgeron, and the three schools that are front runners for Arch Manning. pic.twitter.com/AXS5idY6Rj — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) October 6, 2021

