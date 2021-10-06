Where is Clemson in this ranking of all 130 FBS teams?

A national outlet has released its latest ranking of all 130 FBS teams.

Where is Clemson (3-2, 2-1 ACC) ranked after its 19-13 win over Boston College last Saturday at Death Valley?

In the new CBS Sports 130 that was updated this week, the Tigers are now ranked No. 27.

Clemson moved up two spots from where it was previously ranked in the CBS Sports 130 — No. 29 — after its double-overtime loss at NC State on Sept. 25.

The only two ACC teams ranked ahead of Clemson in the CBS Sports 130 are NC State (No. 24) and Wake Forest (No. 18).

After their bye week, the Tigers will return to action on Friday, Oct. 15 when they play Syracuse at the Carrier Dome. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN.

