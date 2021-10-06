Which non-CFP bowl could Clemson play in? Here's a refresher

Clemson has made six straight appearances in the College Football Playoff, but that streak is likely to end this season.

The Tigers (3-2, 2-1 ACC) have already dropped a pair of games, which, barring sheer chaos over the second half of the season, will spell the end of their string of CFP berths. No two-loss team has ever made the playoff.

So for the first time in a while — the 2014 season, to be exact — Clemson could spend the postseason playing in a game that isn’t a CFP semifinal. With the halfway point of the regular season quickly approaching and Clemson in bowl contention, here’s a refresher of the ACC’s bowl lineup and where the Tigers could end up should they qualify for a bowl berth.

The ACC annually has 10 guaranteed bowl slots during the current bowl cycle, which runs through the 2025 season.

Note: Outside of automatic selections, the ACC and its bowl partners make selections based on geographic proximity, frequency of recent appearances and matchups and teams’ regular-season win-loss records among other factors.

Orange Bowl (or other New Year’s Six bowl)

Normally, Clemson would play in the Orange Bowl if it wins the ACC but doesn’t qualify for the CFP. That’s because the league is contractually obligated to send its champion there against an SEC team, Big Ten team or Notre Dame. If the ACC champ were to make it to the CFP, then the league would send its next highest-ranked team, according to the CFP rankings.

But the Orange Bowl is part of the CFP semifinal rotation this year, so that won’t be happening. Instead, the ACC champion would end up in another New Year’s Six bowl that isn’t part of the CFP. This year, those are the Sugar, Rose, Fiesta and Peach bowls. The Sugar (SEC and Big 12) and Rose (Big Ten and Pac-12) also have designated conference tie-ins, so the ACC champion (again, assuming it’s not part of the CFP) would likely head to the Fiesta or Peach.

The Peach Bowl will be played on Dec. 30 in Atlanta while the Fiesta Bowl, played in Glendale, Arizona, will kick off on New Year’s Day.

Gator Bowl (Jacksonville)

When: Dec. 31, 11 a.m ET

Where: TIAA Bank Field

Teams: ACC vs. SEC

Clemson’s most recent appearance in the Gator Bowl was in 2009, a 26-21 loss to Nebraska.

Sun Bowl (El Paso, Texas)

When: Dec. 31, 12:30 p.m ET

Where: Sun Bowl Stadium

Teams: ACC vs. Big 12

Clemson has never played in the Sun Bowl.

Duke’s Mayo Bowl (Charlotte)

When: Dec. 30, 11:30 a.m ET

Where: Bank of America Stadium

Teams: ACC vs. Big Ten

Clemson has never played in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl (previously the Belk Bowl). But given proximity is a primary factor in filling bowl slots, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Tigers finish the season back where it started if the Tigers don’t win the ACC.

Cheez-It Bowl (Orlando)

When: Dec. 29, 5:45 p.m ET

Where: Camping World Stadium

Teams: ACC vs. Big 12

Clemson has never played in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Pinstripe Bowl (New York)

When: Dec. 329, 2:15 p.m. ET

Where: Yankee Stadium

Teams: ACC vs. Big Ten

Clemson has never played in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Fenway Bowl (Boston)

When: Dec. 29, 11 a.m ET

Where: Fenway Park

Teams: ACC vs. American Athletic Conference

This will be the inaugural bowl game played at the Boston Red Sox’s iconic stadium.

Holiday Bowl (San Diego)

When: Dec. 28, 8 p.m ET

Where: Petco Park

Teams: ACC vs. Pac-12

Clemson has never played in the Holiday Bowl.

Military Bowl (Annapolis, Maryland)

When: Dec. 27, 2:30 p.m ET

Where: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Who: ACC vs. American Athletic Conference

Clemson has never played in the Military Bowl.

First Responder Bowl (Dallas)

When: Dec. 28, 3:15 p.m ET

Where: Gerald Ford Stadium

Who: ACC vs. SEC or American Athletic Conference

A backup bowl for the ACC should some conferences not have enough teams to fill their bowl slots. Clemson has never played in the First Responder Bowl.

Birmingham Bowl (Birmingham, Alabama)

When: Dec. 28, noon ET

Where: Protective Stadium

Who: ACC vs. SEC or American Athletic Conference

A backup bowl for the ACC should some conferences not have enough teams to fill their bowl slots. Clemson has never played in the Birmingham Bowl.

Gasparilla Bowl (Tampa)

When: Dec. 23, 7 p.m ET

Where: Raymond James Stadium

Who: ACC vs. SEC or American Athletic Conference

A backup bowl for the ACC should some conferences not have enough teams to fill their bowl slots. Clemson has never played in the Gasparilla Bowl.