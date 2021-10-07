'I got the chills baby!': Big Dex mic'd up

Football

By October 7, 2021 9:13 am

Former Clemson and current New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence was mic’d up during the Giants’ overtime win against the New Orleans Saints last Sunday.

Check out the best of Big Dex mic’d up in the video below from the Giants:

