'I got the chills baby!': Big Dex mic'd up

Former Clemson and current New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence was mic’d up during the Giants’ overtime win against the New Orleans Saints last Sunday.

Check out the best of Big Dex mic’d up in the video below from the Giants:

Can we mic up Big Dex every week? 😏 Full video: https://t.co/ZABCF8PR7f pic.twitter.com/BASlZKYhyb — New York Giants (@Giants) October 6, 2021

