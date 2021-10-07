Where is Uiagalelei ranked among all 130 starting QBs for 2021?

Where does Clemson’s D.J. Uiagalelei rank in this network’s college football quarterback power rankings?

Cam Mellor of Pro Football Network this week released his ranking of all 130 starting quarterbacks for the 2021 season.

Mellor has Uiagalelei at No. 113 on his list, down 89 spots from where Pro Football Network ranked the sophomore signal-caller in the preseason — No. 24.

“This ranking may come as a surprise to some, but it shouldn’t be once you understand the full picture,” Mellor wrote in his article. “Clemson should have dropped their most recent outing to Boston College, but aside from team wins and losses, Uiagalelei has been subpar.

“With Uiagalelei at the helm, Clemson is averaging the fewest yards per attempt (5.7), lowest completion percentage (54.8%), and has the second-fewest passing touchdowns (4) in the ACC. Making matters even worse, those numbers include a 70% completion percentage and a touchdown from Taisun Phommachanh in relief. It’s not pretty, and it may be time for a change at Clemson.”