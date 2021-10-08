ACC Power Rankings Week 5

A chaotic season of football in the ACC continued this past week with several close games across the league.

Matchups between Clemson-Boston College, NC State-Louisiana Tech, Louisville-Wake Forest, Virginia-Miami and Syracuse-Florida State were all decided by seven points or fewer with four of them decided by a field goal or less.

Each week The Clemson Insider ranks every team in the ACC 1-14 based off their performance from the previous week of competition. Here are TCI’s ACC power rankings after four weeks of the 2021 season.

Wake Forest – The Demon Deacons established themselves as the only undefeated team in the ACC with a 37-34 win over Louisville in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Wake returns to action on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Syracuse as it looks to improve to 6-0. Pitt – The Panthers looked dominant on Saturday with a 52-21 win at Georgia Tech on Saturday. Kenny Pickett looked like a Heisman Trophy candidate as he completed 23-of-36 passes for 289 yards and four touchdowns. Pitt remains undefeated in ACC play and has the week off before a pivotal matchup in the Coastal Division at Virginia Tech on Oct. 16. NC State – The Wolfpack experienced a bit of a hangover from their signature win over Clemson as they bested Louisiana Tech 34-27 at Carter-Finley Stadium. Quarterback Devin Leary continued to look impressive as he completed 22-of-36 passes for 251 yards and a pair of touchdowns. NC State has the week off before it travels to Boston College on Oct. 16. Clemson – The Tigers found a way to win another tight game against Boston College last weekend. Clemson showed its ability to move the football and rode the coattails of kicker B.T. Potter’s four field goals and outstanding defensive play. The Tigers have the week off before a Friday night showdown at Syracuse on Oct. 15. Virginia Tech – The Hokies took care of business their last time out against Richmond on Sept. 25 and look to seize momentum against No. 14 Notre Dame at Lane Stadium. Virginia Tech looks to take advantage of its hostile environment in a primetime showdown like it did in its season opener. Boston College – The Eagles held strong at Clemson, but the absence of Phi Jurkovec was still notable as it lost its first game of the season at Death Valley. Boston College has the week off before hosting NC State on Oct. 16. Louisville – Malik Cunningham did everything in his power to keep the Cardinals in the game at Wake Forest on Saturday. He completed 19-of-26 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns and ran 14 times for 46 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground. The Cardinals host Virginia on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. Virginia – The Cavaliers benefitted from a missed field goal at Miami last Thursday to secure a 30-28 victory on the road last week. Virginia hopes to carry that momentum from a big road win to Louisville on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. Georgia Tech – The Yellow Jackets laid an egg at home against Pittsburgh on Saturday as they fell to 2-3 on the season. Georgia Tech travels to Duke on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. as it looks to get back to .500. North Carolina – The Tar Heels bounced back and claimed the Victory Bell on Saturday with a 38-7 win over Duke on Saturday. North Carolina looks to avenge a 2020 loss to Florida State on Saturday in Chapel Hill, N.C. at 3:30 p.m. Duke – After the loss to North Carolina, Duke hopes to respond with a big matchup in terms of bowl eligibility against Georgia Tech at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. Miami – The Hurricanes fell to 2-3 as their woes continued with a missed field goal at home against Virginia on Thursday. They have the week off before traveling to North Carolina on Oct. 16. Florida State – The Seminoles improved to 1-4 with their first win of the season on a last second field goal against Syracuse last week. Now Florida State looks to seize that momentum against North Carolina on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Syracuse – The Orange fell at Florida State on Saturday and sit at 3-2 overall. Syracuse hosts undefeated Wake Forest on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in the Carrier Dome.

