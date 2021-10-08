Bad news on 5-star Clemson QB commit

Recruiting

October 8, 2021

Bad news on Clemson’s five-star quarterback commitment.

Clemson class of 2022 five-star quarterback commit Cade Klubnik of Westlake High School (Austin, Texas) left his team’s game Friday night in a golf cart with an apparent injury, according to multiple reports on Twitter.

Spectrum News 1 Texas sports anchor/reporter Travis Recek posted that Klubnik’s left (non-throwing) arm/shoulder was wrapped up.

Klubnik, who committed to Clemson this past March, is ranked as the No. 1 quarterback in the country for the 2022 class by both 247Sports and Rivals.

Prior to leaving Westlake’s game vs. Bowie (Austin, Texas), Klubnik threw a 93-yard touchdown pass and also ran for a touchdown.

