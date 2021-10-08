In-state standout DL talks Clemson game visit

The Clemson Insider checked in with this in-state standout defensive lineman, who made his first-ever game day visit this past week.

Sumter (S.C.) 2023 four-star Monteque Rhames was at Clemson’s 19-13 win over Boston College last Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Rhames had this to say when TCI asked him about his first experience in Death Valley:

“I liked that when I pulled up to some [of the] coaches before we got to the stadium it sounded like they were excited to see me,” Rhames said. “Once I got to the building the coaches, of course, was like ‘How do you say your name,’ because I know it’s hard to say but he said it right but other coaches was telling him differently.”

“Also, the food was great the players were hyped and ready to get on the field and dominate and also I liked that they play hard and physical and the defense also made great plays.”



It sure sounds like Rhames enjoyed his time in Tiger Town.

As far as the feedback he received from Clemson, according to Rhames, the coaching staff told him that they would be watching him going forward.

Rhames ranks as the No. 39 defensive lineman and No. 4 overall prospect in the state of South Carolina in the 2023 class, per the 247Sports Composite.

