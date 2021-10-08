Priority Clemson target on campus for official visit this weekend

The Clemson Insider has learned that a priority recruit in the Class of 2022 is on campus for an official visit this weekend.

Kimball (Dallas, Texas) shooting guard Chauncey Gibson is visiting Clemson, a school that made his final cut, from Oct. 7-9.

“The way their coaching staff is treating me, they’ve been down since the recruitment process started and opened back up and everything,” Kimball told TCI regarding his overall impression of Clemson. “I like how they’ve been recruiting. They’ve been coming at me hard. I like the relationship I got with the coaches. I’m ready to get down there for my visit and see the campus and everything.”

While he originally stated on his Twitter account that he would be making his college decision on Thursday, Oct. 7, Gibson has elected to delay said decision until after he gets to see all that the Tigers have to offer on his visit.

Gibson blew up on the circuit this past summer and is now looking to make his decision before the start of his senior season at Kimball. While he’s now down to four schools — Clemson, SMU, Texas Tech and Old Dominion — he holds an impressive list of offers that includes the programs listed above, in addition to the University of New Mexico, Creighton, USF and Tulsa.

Gibson said that felt at home in SMU because it’s right there in his hometown, but he’s hoping he gets that same feeling in Clemson.

Distance doesn’t matter to Gibson, though.

“I’m looking for the best fit for me,” he added. “Whatever’s going to get me to the next level.”

When it comes to Clemson’s recruitment of him, Gibson outlined Tigers’ assistant coach Antonio Reynolds Dean and director of recruiting Lucas McKay as his main points of contact. He’s also talked with head coach Brad Brownell and assistant coach Kareem Richardson on several occasions.

“Me and Coach Luke talk every day…We have a great relationship,” Gibson said. “We talk every day. We talk about more than basketball. I have a great, great relationship. I have a family relationship with him.”

What has Clemson told Gibson that they like about his game?

“They say that I fit very well in their system,” he said. “They’re recruiting me as a guard, like a point guard. A 6-6 point guard? That’s amazing. There’s not too many 6-6 point guards that you can find in my class.”

“They like my shot, but they say the way I shoot the ball, my shot has to be quicker playing in the ACC,” Gibson added. “The way I facilitate is my hype. Me being able to facilitate and find the open man and really being able to handle the ball under pressure because they say they’re gonna play 94-feet in the ACC, so I have to get ready for that. I really feel like I’m ready for it and they feel like I’m ready for it. Basically, me defending, having a 6-11 wingspan, and being able to guard any position, I feel like I really fit their system and what they’re trying to do.”

Gibson is the type of player, who likes to get his teammates started before he gets himself involved. Even starting from warmups he wants to get everybody hyped and get their energy up.