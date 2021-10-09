Booth nearly left speechless by Venables' 'crazy' praise

Andrew Booth didn’t really know what to say about his defensive coordinator’s comments.

Following Clemson’s win over Boston College last weekend — one in which the Tigers’ junior cornerback led the team with eight tackles — Brent Venables had some lofty praise for the other part of Booth’s game.

“There can’t be a better tackling corner in college football,” Venables said.

Asked about Venables’ remarks, Booth was nearly speechless.

“That’s crazy,” Booth said. “He doesn’t really give out too many compliments like that. So, man I don’t know. It’s just crazy. I don’t even know what to say because I almost don’t believe he said it.”

Booth is enjoying his best season in a Clemson uniform and starting to look like the five-star prospect that signed with the Tigers (3-2, 2-1 ACC) out of Archer (Georgia) High in 2019. After injuries limited him his first two seasons with the program, the 6-foot, 200-pounder has maintained a clean bill of health so far this season, starting and finishing all five games.

Booth has no interceptions and just one pass breakup in part because teams aren’t throwing his way often, but his ability to tackle in space has been just as good if not better than his coverage this season. He’s already got 26 tackles, third-most on the team and five shy of setting a new career-high.

Two of those have been for a loss, nearly matching his total from last season (2.5) already. Booth said he’s always taken pride being a physical corner who can supplement his coverage with his tackling ability, but film study and trust in the positions Venables is putting him in to make plays has taken it to another level this season.

“The guy is like a scientist, and he works so hard,” Booth said. “So it’s like he makes my job easier, and I hope I make his easier.”

A handful of plays this season have shown Booth’s instincts and recognition when it comes to his tackling. One was midway through the fourth quarter of the opener against Georgia when he quickly diagnosed a pass to James Cook out of the backfield on third down and blew up the play, forcing a punt with the Tigers facing a seven-point deficit at the time. Another was last week when he sniffed out a running back screen against Boston College and slipped past would-be blockers to again make the tackle, which evoked a celebration from Booth afterward.

“Coach V, he makes sure we really pay attention to the little things so we can make plays like that,” Booth said of that play. “So when it all comes to fruition, it’s just like, you feel like the man. That’s how I was feeling.”

Booth said he feels like he can still improve in his coverage, but his knowledge has helped slow the game down for him. That combined with a growing confidence has helped him play less timid than years past.

“I’ve been finding a whole lot of joy just in it all,” Booth said. “Getting scored on and things like that and still finding joy in the game. Just not being afraid to lose a rep. Just being out there free and full of joy. So I definitely feel like the high school Andrew Booth.”

Booth’s next chance to add to his stats will come Friday when Clemson returns to action at Syracuse.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks