Clemson drops out of ESPN's latest power rankings

ESPN has released its latest college football power rankings following Week 6 of the college football season.

Clemson (3-2, 2-1 ACC), which had a bye week, dropped out of ESPN’s new power rankings.

The Tigers were previously No. 25 in ESPN’s power rankings after their 19-13 win over Boston College at Death Valley in Week 5.

The two ACC teams featured in ESPN’s latest power rankings are Wake Forest (No. 16) and NC State (No. 22).

The top 10 teams in ESPN’s latest power rankings, in order from Nos. 1-10, are Georgia, Iowa, Cincinnati, Oklahoma, Alabama, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Kentucky and Penn State.

