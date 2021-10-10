Clemson drops out of ESPN's latest power rankings

Clemson drops out of ESPN's latest power rankings

Football

Clemson drops out of ESPN's latest power rankings

By October 10, 2021 4:09 pm

By |

ESPN has released its latest college football power rankings following Week 6 of the college football season.

Clemson (3-2, 2-1 ACC), which had a bye week, dropped out of ESPN’s new power rankings.

The Tigers were previously No. 25 in ESPN’s power rankings after their 19-13 win over Boston College at Death Valley in Week 5.

The two ACC teams featured in ESPN’s latest power rankings are Wake Forest (No. 16) and NC State (No. 22).

The top 10 teams in ESPN’s latest power rankings, in order from Nos. 1-10, are Georgia, Iowa, Cincinnati, Oklahoma, Alabama, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Kentucky and Penn State.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

4hr

There is still no love for Clemson in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. The Tigers, which had an open date this weekend, remain unranked in the latest AP Poll that was released on Sunday following the Week 6 action (…)

6hr

The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released on Sunday following Week 6 of the college football season. Clemson (3-2, 2-1 ACC), which had a bye week, is now ranked No. 25 in the latest (…)

reply
7hr

Nolan Turner has experienced a lot in his six years as a football player at Clemson. Yet last week provided him a first. Somewhat lost in the drama of yet another nail-biting outcome for the Tigers in (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home