Clemson falls in latest Coaches Poll

Clemson falls in latest Coaches Poll

Football

Clemson falls in latest Coaches Poll

By October 10, 2021 12:44 pm

By |

The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released on Sunday following Week 6 of the college football season.

Clemson (3-2, 2-1 ACC), which had a bye week, is now ranked No. 25 in the latest coaches poll.

The Tigers were previously ranked No. 21 in the coaches poll.

Clemson returns to action this Friday against Syracuse in the Carrier Dome. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN.

Here is the top 25 in the latest coaches poll (as of Oct. 10):

  1. Georgia
  2. Iowa
  3. Oklahoma
  4. Cincinnati
  5. Alabama
  6. Ohio State
  7. Michigan
  8. Penn State
  9. Michigan State
  10. Oregon
  11. Kentucky
  12. Oklahoma State
  13. Notre Dame
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Coastal Carolina
  16. Wake Forest
  17. Florida
  18. Texas A&M
  19. Arkansas
  20. BYU
  21. NC State
  22. Arizona State
  23. SMU
  24. San Diego State
  25. Clemson

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
1hr

Nolan Turner has experienced a lot in his six years as a football player at Clemson. Yet last week provided him a first. Somewhat lost in the drama of yet another nail-biting outcome for the Tigers in (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home