Mutual interest between Tigers, one of nation's top safeties

So far, Clemson has only offered a handful of prospects at the safety position in the 2023 class. One safety that the Tigers haven’t yet offered but have their eye on is Terrance Love of Langston Hughes High School (Fairburn, Ga.).

Love, a consensus four-star prospect according to the major recruiting services, is ranked as high as the No. 3 safety in the country and No. 71 overall prospect for the 2023 class by Rivals.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound junior continues to communicate with Clemson safeties coach Mickey Conn and has been hearing from cornerbacks coach Mike Reed lately as well.

The Tigers have expressed interest in Love, letting him know they like what they’ve seen from him on the field, and the interest is certainly mutual.

“I like Clemson a lot. Clemson’s one of my dream schools,” Love told The Clemson Insider recently. “They’re reaching out, but they’re saying they offer around junior or senior year but not always early. So, they were like ‘just stick around.’ They like what I’m doing.”

Love has camped at Clemson a couple of times in the past, including this past June, when he impressed the staff with the versatility he showed as a bigger safety that can not only play down in the box but has good coverage ability as well.

Love was slated to be on The Plains for Auburn’s game vs. Georgia on Saturday and has also made game visits to Georgia Tech and Florida State this season, in addition to being on hand for the neutral site season opener between Alabama and Miami in Atlanta.

Love is looking to visit Clemson before season’s end and might make it to Death Valley for the Florida State game on Oct. 30.

“I’m going to try to make it to one of the home games before the season’s over,” he said. “I’m going to try to catch Clemson’s next home game.”

Love, who has collected more than two dozen offers, dropped a top 12 in late June comprised of Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech.

Love intends to have his recruitment wrapped up and make his commitment before the start of his senior season in 2022, if not before the start of the new year.

“I want to do it before January 1st,” he said. “But I want to definitely do it before the season starts next year, during the summer. But I want to do it before January 1st.”

If Clemson opts to enter the race for Love with an offer before he makes his decision, the Tigers would catapult to the top of the list of contenders in his recruitment.

“It’ll mean a lot,” he said of a potential offer from the Tigers. “It’ll definitely be a top-three school for me.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks