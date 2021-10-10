Where is Booth projected in this 2022 NFL Mock Draft?

Clemson junior cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. is projected as a top-10 pick in the latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft from this national outlet.

CBS Sports projects Booth to be taken by the New York Giants with the No. 6 overall pick in the first round.

“With the first of two picks, New York selects Andrew Booth Jr.,” CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards wrote in his mock draft for the outlet. “He may serve as depth initially, but his presence is important because if anything happens to either James Bradberry or Adoree Jackson, then the team mission does not fall off a cliff.”

Through five games this season, Booth ranks third on Clemson’s team with 26 total tackles. He has two tackles for loss and a pass breakup.

The Dacula, Ga., native recorded five tackles (one for loss) and a pass breakup vs. No. 5 Georgia, sharing team defensive player of the week honors. He broke up a pass vs. SC State, was credited with six tackles vs. Georgia Tech, added another six tackles at NC State and recorded nine tackles (one for loss) vs. Boston College, sharing team defensive player of the game honors.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks