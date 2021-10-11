Skalski frustrated by how Clemson is disrespected

As this past weekend of college football would indicate, anything goes.

Even though Clemson is unranked and on the outside looking in, the Tigers still have their chances to make some noise and flip the narrative.

James Skalski talked with reporters during Monday’s media availability. The heart and would of the defense gave a glimpse of where Clemson’s locker room is at following the team’s open date and how the Tigers are focused on putting a rough month of Spetember beyond them and finishing strong.

“It’s kind of frustrating when you look at some of the rankings,” Skalski said Monday. “We’re an unranked team. Our two losses are against a No. 1 team in the country at a natural site, 10-3, and in double-overtime against a top-25 team. That’s kind of frustrating on my part. Almost feel a little disrespected. I mean, I get it. There’s plenty of time left to climb up the table again.

“Nothing’s off the table for us. Nothing is. We just got to keep one game at a time and try to win the next one. That’s all we’re going to focus on.”

Skalski was asked about how he percives a No. 1 Alabama team losing to an unraked Texas A&M this past weekend and the Crimson Tide only falling to No. 5, whle Clemson plummeted in the rankings after losing in double-overtime to N.C. State.

Are the Tigers held to a different standard?

“I think we’ve been in the past,” he said. “I think we’ve earned probably a little more respect. I think we should be given a little more, right now in particular. A&M is a great football. That’s a great football team. Alabama? C’mon. Everyone knows they’re a top-4 team. I think so. All we can control, we can control. So that’s what we’re gonna do. Just keep playing. All of that will take care of itself.”

