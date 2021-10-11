Starting defensive lineman undergoes surgery

The road to recovery has officially started for one of Clemson’s starting defensive linemen.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said during his weekly call-in radio show Monday that defensive tackle Bryan Bresee underwent surgery last week on his torn ACL.

“Bryan had his surgery Friday morning,” Swinney said. “It went really well. (The doctor) felt really good about his deal.”

Bresee suffered the injury in the second half of the Tigers’ double-overtime loss at North Carolina State on Sept. 25. The sophomore had 15 tackles, three tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in three games this season.