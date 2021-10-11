Swinney updates Tyler Davis' injury

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave a number of injury updates on his radio show Monday night. One of those he updated was defensive tackle Tyler Davis.

“(Running back Will Shipley) is progressing really well. The same thing with Tyler Davis,” Swinney said. “Tyler is one of those guys that just seems to bounce back and recover well. He grinds with his rehab and his treatment. He is doing really, really good. Obviously (defensive tackle Bryan) Bresee is going to be out for the year, but I am excited about TD and Ship (Shipley) getting them back somewhere down the road in the near future.

Coach Swinney had originally said Davis would be out seven to eight weeks after he was injured against Georgia Tech.